Govt buys record 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat at MSP for nearly 85,500 crore

The government has procured 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat, an all-time high, so far this marketing year at minimum support price (MSP) for nearly ₹85,500 crore.

Till June 27, 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat have been procured as against 386.83 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The procurement has exceeded the previous all-time high of 389.92 lakh tonnes achieved in RMS 2020-21.

Wheat procurement in Rajasthan has reached a lifetime high of 23.19 lakh tonnes.

"About 49.07 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 85,483.25 Crore," the statement said.

