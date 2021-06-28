Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt buys record 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat at MSP for nearly 85,500 crore

Govt buys record 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat at MSP for nearly 85,500 crore

Farm labourers engaged in the wheat procurement process.
1 min read . 10:10 PM IST PTI

  • Procurement of wheat in the ongoing rabi marketing season (RMS) 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring states

The government has procured 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat, an all-time high, so far this marketing year at minimum support price (MSP) for nearly 85,500 crore.

Procurement of wheat in the ongoing rabi marketing season (RMS) 2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring states, an official statement said.

Till June 27, 432.83 lakh tonnes of wheat have been procured as against 386.83 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The procurement has exceeded the previous all-time high of 389.92 lakh tonnes achieved in RMS 2020-21.

Wheat procurement in Rajasthan has reached a lifetime high of 23.19 lakh tonnes.

"About 49.07 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 85,483.25 Crore," the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

