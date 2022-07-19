Govt calls all-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis today. 10 updates

Govt calls all-party meet on Sri Lanka crisis today. 10 updates2 min read . 09:49 AM IST
Sri Lanka crisis: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief leaders of various political parties
Sri Lanka crisis: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief leaders of various political parties
The government has called an all-party meeting over Sri Lanka, which is facing a debilitating economic turmoil. DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis surrounding the neighbouring country.
The government has called an all-party meeting over Sri Lanka, which is facing a debilitating economic turmoil. DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis surrounding the neighbouring country.
Here are the top 10 updates on this story
Here are the top 10 updates on this story
1) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief leaders of various political parties on Sri Lanka crisis.
1) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief leaders of various political parties on Sri Lanka crisis.
2) Citing an office memorandum dated July 16, a senior government official said that the briefing by the finance and external affairs ministries has been scheduled for the evening of July 19, the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament.
2) Citing an office memorandum dated July 16, a senior government official said that the briefing by the finance and external affairs ministries has been scheduled for the evening of July 19, the second day of the monsoon session of Parliament.
3) The briefing will be attended by the floor leaders of various political parties.
3) The briefing will be attended by the floor leaders of various political parties.
4) During a meeting of all parties convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Tamil Nadu-based DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis surrounding the neighbouring country, Sri Lanka, which is facing a debilitating economic crisis.
4) During a meeting of all parties convened ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Tamil Nadu-based DMK and AIADMK demanded that India should intervene in the crisis surrounding the neighbouring country, Sri Lanka, which is facing a debilitating economic crisis.
5) After Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down as the president following massive protests, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was installed as acting president of the crisis-hit country. The Sri Lankan Parliament is set to elect the new president on July 20.
5) After Gotabaya Rajapaksa stepped down as the president following massive protests, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was installed as acting president of the crisis-hit country. The Sri Lankan Parliament is set to elect the new president on July 20.
6) India has assured Sri Lanka that it will continue to support democracy, stability and economic recovery in the country.
6) India has assured Sri Lanka that it will continue to support democracy, stability and economic recovery in the country.
7) India has been the principal source of foreign assistance to Sri Lanka this year.
7) India has been the principal source of foreign assistance to Sri Lanka this year.
8) Sri Lankan protesters have vowed to continue their struggle for a complete change of the system by abolishing the presidency, as the popular uprising that ousted Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president marked the 100th day on Sunday.
8) Sri Lankan protesters have vowed to continue their struggle for a complete change of the system by abolishing the presidency, as the popular uprising that ousted Gotabaya Rajapaksa as president marked the 100th day on Sunday.
9) The anti-government protest began on April 9 near the presidential office and has been continuing without a break.
9) The anti-government protest began on April 9 near the presidential office and has been continuing without a break.
10) Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government.
10) Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades. The economic crisis also sparked a political crisis in the country after a popular uprising against the government.