Govt calls for reviving defunct hydro projects to meet summer demand

Govt calls for reviving defunct hydro projects to meet summer demand1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:04 PM IST
Recently, the power ministry asked NHPC and Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) to operationalize unit 1 of Kishenganga project and unit 2 of Sainj project, respectively, by 31 March, said two people aware of developments.
New Delhi: The government has asked hydro- power producers to revive non-operational units in a bid to avert a power crisis in the summer months of April and May.
