Govt calls for reviving defunct hydro projects to meet summer demand

Unit number 1 of Kishenganga hydroelectric project has been under forced outage since 23 November 2022 and unit 2 of the Sainj Hydroelectric Project has been under planned or forced outage since 24 November 2022. The Kishenganga project is on the Kishenganga river, a tributary of the Jhelum in Bandipora district of Jammu & Kashmir. The capacity of the Kishenganga and Sainj project is 330MW and 100MW, respectively.