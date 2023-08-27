Govt calls meeting of states, bank officials on 'PM Vishwakarma' on Monday: Report

Govt calls meeting of states, bank officials on 'PM Vishwakarma' on Monday: Report1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 08:50 PM IST
The Central government has called a meeting of senior officials from states, public sector banks and State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) on Monday, to discuss the implementation of newly launched 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, the report said.
