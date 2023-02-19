Home / News / India /  Govt calls meeting of top drug regulators
Back

New Delhi: Concerned over the growing controversy over the quality of drugs manufactured in India, the union government has called a high-level meeting with the country’s top regulators. The two-day meeting will be chaired by union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss ways and means on drug quality regulation and enforcement and will also be attended by officials from the department of pharmaceuticals and health ministry. The meeting is likely to be held on 26-27 February in Hyderabad.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of three incidents of alleged contamination of Indian drugs. The union government is worried that incidents of poor-quality cough syrups causing children’s deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan, and contamination of eye drops in the US linked to one death and loss of vision have the potential to dent India’s image as a trusted drug supplier. A senior government official said that this high-level meeting has been called after directions from the health minister and all state drug regulators have been communicated. Two officials from every state have to participate in the event.

Queries sent to the health ministry did not elicit any response.

“We have received the communication from the Centre regarding the event. This meeting aims to bring uniformity in the implementation of drugs regulation. To maintain better coordination between state and central government and to have more consumer-friendly approach in implementation of legislation. This is going to be fruitful event for all state drug regulator will be able to share their thoughts and have a fruitful discussion under one roof," said KR Chawala, Delhi Drug Controller.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x