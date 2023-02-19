Govt calls meeting of top drug regulators
The two-day meeting will be chaired by union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss ways and means on drug quality regulation and enforcement and will also be attended by officials from the department of pharmaceuticals and health ministry.
New Delhi: Concerned over the growing controversy over the quality of drugs manufactured in India, the union government has called a high-level meeting with the country’s top regulators. The two-day meeting will be chaired by union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss ways and means on drug quality regulation and enforcement and will also be attended by officials from the department of pharmaceuticals and health ministry. The meeting is likely to be held on 26-27 February in Hyderabad.
