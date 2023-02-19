New Delhi: Concerned over the growing controversy over the quality of drugs manufactured in India, the union government has called a high-level meeting with the country’s top regulators. The two-day meeting will be chaired by union health and family welfare minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss ways and means on drug quality regulation and enforcement and will also be attended by officials from the department of pharmaceuticals and health ministry. The meeting is likely to be held on 26-27 February in Hyderabad.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of three incidents of alleged contamination of Indian drugs. The union government is worried that incidents of poor-quality cough syrups causing children’s deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan, and contamination of eye drops in the US linked to one death and loss of vision have the potential to dent India’s image as a trusted drug supplier. A senior government official said that this high-level meeting has been called after directions from the health minister and all state drug regulators have been communicated. Two officials from every state have to participate in the event.

Queries sent to the health ministry did not elicit any response.

“We have received the communication from the Centre regarding the event. This meeting aims to bring uniformity in the implementation of drugs regulation. To maintain better coordination between state and central government and to have more consumer-friendly approach in implementation of legislation. This is going to be fruitful event for all state drug regulator will be able to share their thoughts and have a fruitful discussion under one roof," said KR Chawala, Delhi Drug Controller.