Govt calls meeting of top drug regulators

The meeting comes in the backdrop of three incidents of alleged contamination of Indian drugs. The union government is worried that incidents of poor-quality cough syrups causing children’s deaths in Gambia and Uzbekistan, and contamination of eye drops in the US linked to one death and loss of vision have the potential to dent India’s image as a trusted drug supplier. A senior government official said that this high-level meeting has been called after directions from the health minister and all state drug regulators have been communicated. Two officials from every state have to participate in the event.