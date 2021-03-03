The government had cut excise duty by ₹2 in October 2017, and by ₹1.50 a year later. But, it raised excise duty by ₹2 per litre in July 2019. It again raised excise duty on March 2020, by ₹3 per litre each. In May that year, the government hiked excise duty on petrol by ₹10 per litre and that on diesel by ₹13 a litre.