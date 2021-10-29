Govt can leverage Ayushman Bharat infra to expand coverage: Niti Aayog

The report titled “Health Insurance for India’s Missing Middle", brought out the gaps in the health insurance coverage across the Indian population and offers solutions to address the situation. The report highlights the need for designing a low-cost comprehensive health insurance product for the missing middle. It primarily recognizes the policy issue of low financial protection for health for the missing middle segment and highlights health insurance as a potential pathway in addressing that. In doing so, the report offers a starting point for broader discussions on solutions, and specific products, to improve insurance coverage for the missing middle.