Amid increased demand for oxygen concentrators in the second wave of coronavirus, the central government has decided to cap the trade margin on the device up to 70% on Price to Distributor (PTD).

The current situation in the country has led to volatility in Maximum Retail Prices (MRP) of oxygen concentrators. According to the ministry of chemical and fertilizers, the margin in the price of the life-saving device at the level of distributor currently ranges up to 198%.

To regulate this, the government has invoked the Drug (Price Control) Order, 2013 to impose a ceiling on the trade margin.

Further, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has asked manufacturers and importers to report revised MRP of the device within three days.

"Revised MRPs will be informed in public domain within a week by NPPA," the ministry of chemical said in a statement.

"Every retailer, dealer, hospital and institution shall display price list as furnished by the manufacturer, on a conspicuous part of the business premises in a manner so as to be easily accessible to any person wishing to consult the same," it added.

If the traders do not comply with the new norms, they will be liable to deposit the overcharged amount along with a 15% interest and penalty of up to 100% to the government.

"State Drug Controllers (SDCs) shall monitor the compliance of the order to ensure that no manufacturer, distributer, retailer shall sell Oxygen Concentrators to any consumer at a price exceeding the revised MRP, to prevent instances of black-marketing," the statement read.

The rules will be applicable up to 30 November this year.

"With the spurt in cases under Covid 2.0 pandemic in the country, demand for medical oxygen has gone considerably. The government is striving to ensure an uninterrupted supply of oxygen and oxygen concentrators in adequate quantity in the country during the pandemic," the ministry of chemical said.

Oxygen concentrators are a non-scheduled drug and presently under the voluntary licensing framework of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). Its price is being monitored under the provisions of DPCO 2013.

