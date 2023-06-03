Govt caps tur and urad dal stock to curb hoarding, rising prices2 min read 03 Jun 2023, 10:10 AM IST
The government has imposed a ceiling of 200 tonnes per pulse type for wholesalers and 5 tonnes for retailers, with big-chain retailers permitted 5 tonnes at each outlet
New Delhi: To curb both hoarding and unfair speculation amid soaring prices, the government late Friday imposed limits on the stocks of tur and urad dal. The stock limits will apply to a range of entities such as wholesalers to retailers, millers and importers. The order is effective immediately and will remain in place till 31 October.
