New Delhi: To curb both hoarding and unfair speculation amid soaring prices, the government late Friday imposed limits on the stocks of tur and urad dal. The stock limits will apply to a range of entities such as wholesalers to retailers, millers and importers. The order is effective immediately and will remain in place till 31 October.

The government has imposed a ceiling of 200 tonnes per pulse type for wholesalers and 5 tonnes for retailers, with big-chain retailers permitted 5 tonnes at each outlet and a maximum of 200 tonnes in total.

Millers are constrained to the greater of the previous three months' production or 25% of their annual capacity. Importers, meanwhile, are prohibited from keeping imported stocks for more than 30 days post-Customs clearance.

All entities affected by these rules must report their stock status on a portal managed by the Department of Consumer Affairs. If importers exceed the outlined stock limits, they must adjust their holdings to the specified amount within a 30-day window from the notification's release, as per government guidelines.

The imposition of stock limits on tur and urad dal is another step in the consistent efforts taken by the Government to crackdown on prices of essential commodities. The Department of Consumer Affairs has been closely monitoring the stock position of tur and urad through stock disclosure portal which has been reviewed on weekly basis with state governments. The decision has been taken after extensive interactions with various stakeholders such as importers, millers, retailers to ensure disclosure of stocks, including visits by senior officers to the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu to assess the ground situation. (End)