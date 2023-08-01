Govt challans over 200,000 for tobacco related offences

New Delhi: The government has issued over 2 lakh challans or penalties on violators of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, which prohibits the advertisement of tobacco products and regulates its trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution, to reduce tobacco use.

These penalties were imposed as they were found selling cigarettes and tobacco products to individuals below 18 years of age and selling tobacco items within close proximity to educational institutions.

Health experts say that tobacco is a known risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) as well as for infectious respiratory diseases such as pneumonia and tuberculosis (TB). According to government data, tobacco use causes more than 1.3 million deaths every year.

As per the section 6 (a) of COTPA 2003, there is prohibition on sale of tobacco products to and by persons below the age of 18 years and accordingly section 6 (b) prohibits the sale of tobacco products in an area within a radius of one hundred yards of any educational institution.

“For the year 2022-23, a total of 205,655 challans were issued by States/UTs for violations reported under Sections 6(a) & (b) of COTPA, 2003. Public Health is a state subject and the primary responsibility for the enforcement of the Act lies with the State Governments for effective implementation of the provisions of COTPA, 2003," said a government document reviewed by Mint.

Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered.

In addition to this, the union health ministry has issued the “guidelines for tobacco free educational institution" for effective implementation of Section-6 of COTPA, 2003.

“States are taking effective measures with education departments for implementation of these guidelines. Regular and sustained awareness programme is being carried out about the adverse effects of tobacco usage on health through various anti-tobacco campaigns," it said.

Besides, this the ministry of women and child development under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) (JJ) Act, 2015 has a separate chapter to provide stringent penalty to be imposed on whoever gives intoxicating liquor or narcotic drug or psychotropic substance to a child. However, no such central data is maintained under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.