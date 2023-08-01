Govt challans over 200,000 for tobacco related offences

Govt challans over 200,000 for tobacco related offences2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:33 AM IST
These penalties were imposed on persons found selling cigarettes and tobacco products to individuals below 18 years of age and selling tobacco items within close proximity to educational institutions.
New Delhi: The government has issued over 2 lakh challans or penalties on violators of the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, which prohibits the advertisement of tobacco products and regulates its trade and commerce, production, supply and distribution, to reduce tobacco use.
