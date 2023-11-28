Govt clamps down on coaching-centre ads featuring civil-services exam toppers
An inquiry by the Central Consumer Protection Authority concluded that the way coaching institutes use photos of toppers in their ads violates the ‘misleading advertisement’ and ‘unfair trade practices’ clauses of the Consumer Protection Act
Toppers of India’s civil services examinations will no longer enjoy unfettered, round-the-year advertising revenue from institutes that offer coaching for Union Public Service Commision (UPSC) exams and use these ads to attract future students.
