Govt clamps down on illegal mobile network boosters in Delhi

Telecom operators have complained to the Department of Telecom that illegal mobile boosters are interfering with their network which is leading to frequent calls drops, hampering call connection etc. According to industry sources, there were reports of around 3,000 illegal boosters working in Delhi. "We have been conducting raids for the last one year and have removed around 400 boosters so far. We have asked people not to illegally instal boosters again and a notice is issued to them to refrain from such illegal activity in future. We will also issue notice to vendors selling boosters without permit," Reddy said.