The central government has issued clarification in regard to Children Education Allowance (CEA) being given to the central government employees. In the wake of Covid-19 lockdown, center has allowed self-certification of the Children Education Allowance claims. This will bring huge relief to around 52 lakh central government employees as they were finding it difficult to claim CEA due to the lockdown. The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) has issued Office Memorandum (OM) in this regard.

According to the DoPT Office Memorandum, there were several references and queries from the central government employees stating that in the prevailing pandemic situation, result or report cards were not sent to the parents by the School through SMS or email, and fee is also being deposited online. Due to this, parents employed at central government had to face difficulty in claiming Children Education Allowance.

Announcing about the center's decision to provide relief to the central government employees the DoPT Office Memorandum said, "The matter has been considered and it has been decided that ....... the CEA claims may also be considered through a self-certification made from the concerned employees or through printout of e-mail/SMS of result/report card/fee payment, in addition to the prescribed modes of claims only for the academic years ending March, 2020 and March, 2021."

The DoPT Office Memorandum also said that cases already settled in favour of the central government servant need not be reopened.

