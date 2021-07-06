Govt clarifies on Children Education Allowance for central govt employees

Announcing about the center's decision to provide relief to the central government employees the DoPT Office Memorandum said, "The matter has been considered and it has been decided that ....... the CEA claims may also be considered through a self-certification made from the concerned employees or through printout of e-mail/SMS of result/report card/fee payment, in addition to the prescribed modes of claims only for the academic years ending March, 2020 and March, 2021."