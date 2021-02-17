OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt clears 20 food processing projects worth 363.4 crore
Narendra Singh Tomar. (PTI)
Narendra Singh Tomar. (PTI)

Govt clears 20 food processing projects worth 363.4 crore

2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 04:21 PM IST Staff Writer

  • A decision in this regard was taken in the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting chaired by the Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

The Union Food Processing Industries Ministry on Wednesday said it has cleared 20 projects worth 363.4 crore under two central government schemes.

The government will provide a grant-in-aid of 102.91 crore for these projects, which together are expected to generate nearly 12,000 jobs and benefit 42,800 farmers, it said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Okonjo-Iweala becomes WTO chief

WTO chief calls on nations to end Covid export restrictions

3 min read . 04:57 PM IST
UK inflation heads up in Jan as locked-down consumers spend more from home

UK inflation rose by .7% in Jan as locked-down consumers spend from home

2 min read . 04:58 PM IST
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 10, 2019, workers build a new oil rig at an informal oil field in Minhla township, central Myanmar. - Mines, banks, petroleum, agriculture, tourism: Myanmar's ruling junta has vested interests in large swathes of the country's economy, providing it a colossal -- and closely guarded -- fortune that the United States has targetted with sanctions. (Photo by Ye Aung THU / AFP)

Cabinet approves trade pact between India, Mauritius. Key things to know

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha had said that the rail blockade will held across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm

Rail Roko: Railways deploys 20 additional RPSF companies, focus on Punjab, Haryana, UP

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST

A decision in this regard was taken in the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting chaired by the Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

Junior Minister Rameshwar Teli and promoters of the projects were also present in the virtual meeting held on February 16.

According to the ministry, the proposed projects have been cleared under the Scheme for Creation of Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) and the scheme for Creation/ Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) approved in May 2017.

Under the CEFPPC, the ministry said 11 proposals with a project cost of 113.08 crore including grants-in-aid of 36.30 crore have been cleared. These projects will leverage private investment of 76.78 crore and are likely to generate employment for 3,700 persons and benefit 6,800 farmers.

These projects will come up in Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Mizoram and Gujarat.

Whereas under the creation of infrastructure for APC, nine proposals with total project cost of 250.32 crore including grants-in-aid of 66.61 crore have been cleared in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Rajasthan.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

These projects will leverage private investment of 183.71 crore and are expected to generate employment for 8,260 persons and benefit 36,000 farmers.

The ministry said these proposed 20 projects are expected to increase the processing level and value addition of horticultural and agricultural produce and will lead to increase in farmers' income and job creation at local level.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout