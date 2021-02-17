Govt clears 20 food processing projects worth 363.4 crore

Govt clears 20 food processing projects worth ₹363.4 crore2 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 04:21 PM IST
- A decision in this regard was taken in the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting chaired by the Food Processing Industries Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
The Union Food Processing Industries Ministry on Wednesday said it has cleared 20 projects worth ₹363.4 crore under two central government schemes.
The government will provide a grant-in-aid of ₹102.91 crore for these projects, which together are expected to generate nearly 12,000 jobs and benefit 42,800 farmers, it said in a statement.
Junior Minister Rameshwar Teli and promoters of the projects were also present in the virtual meeting held on February 16.
According to the ministry, the proposed projects have been cleared under the Scheme for Creation of Infrastructure for Agro-Processing Cluster (APC) and the scheme for Creation/ Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) approved in May 2017.
Under the CEFPPC, the ministry said 11 proposals with a project cost of ₹113.08 crore including grants-in-aid of ₹36.30 crore have been cleared. These projects will leverage private investment of ₹76.78 crore and are likely to generate employment for 3,700 persons and benefit 6,800 farmers.
These projects will come up in Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Mizoram and Gujarat.
Whereas under the creation of infrastructure for APC, nine proposals with total project cost of ₹250.32 crore including grants-in-aid of ₹66.61 crore have been cleared in the state of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Rajasthan.
These projects will leverage private investment of ₹183.71 crore and are expected to generate employment for 8,260 persons and benefit 36,000 farmers.
The ministry said these proposed 20 projects are expected to increase the processing level and value addition of horticultural and agricultural produce and will lead to increase in farmers' income and job creation at local level.
