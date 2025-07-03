Govt clears acquisition proposals for military goods worth ₹1.05 lakh crore

The Ministry of Defence's Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Thursday, 3 July 2025, cleared capital acquisition proposals worth nearly ₹1.05 lakh crore as the nation's military seeks to onboard new defence equipment.

As per the official release, the 10 capital acquisition proposals are set to be carried out through indigenous sourcing from Indian companies.

“Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, on July 03, 2025, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to approx. ₹1.05 lakh crore through indigenous sourcing,” said the Ministry of Defence in its official statement.

The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) or the need for these proposals is for defence equipment like the procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles, an Electronic Warfare System, an Integrated Common Inventory Management System for the Tri-Services, and Surface-to-Air Missiles.

“These procurements will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management and augment the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces,” said the Ministry of Defence in the official statement.

Vessel Procurements The Defence Ministry also cleared the AoNs for the procurement of Moored Mines, Mine Counter Measure Vessels, Super Rapid Gun Mount and Submersible Autonomous Vessels, as the government seeks to mitigate the potential risks posed to the Naval and Merchant Vessels of India.

“To provide further impetus to indigenous design and development, AoNs were accorded under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category,” said the ministry.

India's recent defence deals The Ministry of Defence in June 2025 was planning to review a ₹30,000 crore proposal to procure three regiments of the indigenous Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QR-SAM) system for the Indian Army, according to Mint's earlier report.

On 28 March 2025, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved the biggest-ever deal to buy 156 Light Combat Helicopters worth over ₹62,000 crore for the Indian Army and Indian Air Force from Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.