Govt clears 10,211-crore Dam rehab project with World Bank, AIIB’s assistance

The Modi government gave nod for Phase II and Phase III of Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project (DRIP) to improve the safety and operational performance of selected 736 dams across India. The project, worth ₹10,211 crore, will be implemented from April 2021-March 2031.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the DRIP Phase II and Phase III with the financial assistance of the World Bank (WB), and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

This project will be implemented over a period of 10 years in two phases -- each of six years duration with two years overlapping from April 2021 to March 2031. The share of external funding is ₹7,000 crore of the total project cost, and balance ₹3,211 crore is to be borne by the concerned Implementing Agencies.

The contribution of Narendra Modi-led NDA government is ₹1,024 crore as loan liability and ₹285 crore as counter-part funding for Central Component.

Here the list of 736 existing dams located across India:

Andhra Pradesh - 31

Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) - 2

Chhattisgarh - 5

Central Water Commission - 5

Goa - 2

Gujarat - 6

Jharkhand - 35

Karnataka - 41

Kerala - 28

Madhya Pradesh - 27

Maharashtra - 167

Manipur - 2

Meghalaya - 6

Odisha - 36

Punjab - 12

Rajasthan - 189

Tamil Nadu - 59

Telangana - 29

Uttar Pradesh - 39

Uttarakhand - 6

West Bengal - 9

DRIP phase 2, 3 envisages the following objectives:

1) To improve the safety and performance of selected existing dams and associated in a sustainable manner.

2) To strengthen the dam safety institutional set-up in participating states as well as at central level

3) To explore the alternative incidental means at few of selected dams to generate the incidental revenue for sustainable operation and maintenance of dams.

To achieve the above objectives, DRIP phase 2, 3 has following components:

1) Rehabilitation and improvement of dams and associated appurtenances

2) Dam safety institutional strengthening in participating States and Central agencies

3) Exploration of alternative incidental means at few of selected dams to generate the incidental revenue for sustainable operation and maintenance of dams.

