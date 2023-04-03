Direct tax receipts after refunds in FY23 grow 18%2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Gross direct tax collections for FY23 before adjusting for tax refunds stood at ₹19.68 trillion, a growth of 20.33%, CBDT said.
New Delhi: The government collected ₹16.61 trillion in direct taxes after refunds in FY23, a 17.6% improvement over takings in the preceding year, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Monday, quoting provisional figures.
