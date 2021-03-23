Subscribe
Home >News >India >Govt collects 30,369 crore as dividend from PSUs

Govt collects 30,369 crore as dividend from PSUs

Photo: Reuters
1 min read . 05:48 PM IST PTI

In the revised budget estimate, the government significantly lowered the dividend receipt from the CPSEs to 34,717.25 crore from 65,746.96 crore estimated earlier for this financial year

NEW DELHI : The government has collected 30,369 crore as dividend from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) so far in the current fiscal, according to a senior official.

In the revised budget estimate, the government significantly lowered the dividend receipt from the CPSEs to 34,717.25 crore from 65,746.96 crore estimated earlier for this financial year.

"Dividend receipts of GoI (Government of India) from CPSEs stand at about 30,369 crore in the current financial year (as of 22.3.2021)," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) also said that it has received multiple applications for BEML.

"Multiple Expressions of Interest received for the privatisation of BEML. The transaction will now move to the second stage," he said in another tweet.

Last month, the government extended the deadline for submitting preliminary bids for buying a 26% stake in BEML till March 22.

In January, the government invited Expression of Interest (EoI) for the strategic disinvestment of a 26% stake in BEML along with the transfer of management control.

The government holds a 54.03% stake in the company, which is involved in sectors like defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure.

At the current market price, a 26% stake would fetch over 1,000 crore for the government.

