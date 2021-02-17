Govt committed to bring natural gas under GST regime: PM Modi

Govt committed to bring natural gas under GST regime: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 05:27 PM IST
- PM Narendra Modi said the government was spending ₹7.5 lakh crore over 5 years to build oil and gas infrastructure
- He also said that India will generate 40% of all its energy from renewable sources by 2030
NEW DELHI : India is committed to bring natural gas into Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime to make prices cheaper and uniform across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.
"We are committed to bringing natural gas under GST regime; I want to tell the world come invest in India's energy sector," the prime minister added.
Japan starts covid-19 vaccinations with eye on Olympics5 min read . 05:20 PM IST
Cabinet approves Juvenile Justice law amendments, magistrates to get more power1 min read . 05:09 PM IST
WTO chief calls on nations to end Covid export restrictions3 min read . 04:57 PM IST
UK inflation rose by .7% in Jan as locked-down consumers spend from home2 min read . 04:58 PM IST
He said India was spending ₹7.5 lakh crore ($103.05 billion) over 5 years to build its oil and gas infrastructure, PM Modi said while laying foundation stone of various key projects of oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu via video confrencing.
He also said that India will generate 40% of all its energy from renewable sources by 2030.
In 2019-2020, India imported over 85% of oil and 53% of gas to meet domestic demand. "I don't want to criticize anyone but I want to say, had we focused on these projects much earlier our middle class would not be burdened," PM Modi added.
Earlier, industry experts had voiced their hope that the government should bring natural gas under GST regime to realise PM Modi's vision for a gas-based economy and raising the share of the environment-friendly fuel in India's energy basket, the industry has said.
Natural gas is currently outside the ambit of GST, and existing legacy taxes -- central excise duty, state VAT, central sales tax -- continue to be applicable on the fuel.
"Non-inclusion of natural gas under GST regime is having adverse impact on its prices due to stranding of taxes in the hands of gas producers/suppliers and is also impacting natural gas-based industries due to stranding of legacy taxes paid on it," the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) said.
Gold prices today fall close to lowest levels in 8 months, after 5-day drop1 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Why investors should take Nomura’s buy call on Happiest Minds with doses of salt2 min read . 03:41 PM IST
Telugu film ‘Uppena’ sets cash registers ringing1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
Nomura sees Happiest Minds as ‘consistent compounder’, initiates 'buy'2 min read . 11:57 AM IST
FIPI also sought rationalization of GST on the service of regasification of LNG.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.