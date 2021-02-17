OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Govt committed to bring natural gas under GST regime: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for various development projects in Tamil Nadu today (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for various development projects in Tamil Nadu today (ANI)

Govt committed to bring natural gas under GST regime: PM Modi

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 05:27 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea ( with inputs from Reuters )

  • PM Narendra Modi said the government was spending 7.5 lakh crore over 5 years to build oil and gas infrastructure
  • He also said that India will generate 40% of all its energy from renewable sources by 2030

NEW DELHI : India is committed to bring natural gas into Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime to make prices cheaper and uniform across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

"We are committed to bringing natural gas under GST regime; I want to tell the world come invest in India's energy sector," the prime minister added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as Japan.

Japan starts covid-19 vaccinations with eye on Olympics

5 min read . 05:20 PM IST
Irani said till now there was no specific direction to carry out a background check of people who are to become members of the child welfare committees

Cabinet approves Juvenile Justice law amendments, magistrates to get more power

1 min read . 05:09 PM IST
Okonjo-Iweala becomes WTO chief

WTO chief calls on nations to end Covid export restrictions

3 min read . 04:57 PM IST
UK inflation heads up in Jan as locked-down consumers spend more from home

UK inflation rose by .7% in Jan as locked-down consumers spend from home

2 min read . 04:58 PM IST

He said India was spending 7.5 lakh crore ($103.05 billion) over 5 years to build its oil and gas infrastructure, PM Modi said while laying foundation stone of various key projects of oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu via video confrencing.

He also said that India will generate 40% of all its energy from renewable sources by 2030.

In 2019-2020, India imported over 85% of oil and 53% of gas to meet domestic demand. "I don't want to criticize anyone but I want to say, had we focused on these projects much earlier our middle class would not be burdened," PM Modi added.

Earlier, industry experts had voiced their hope that the government should bring natural gas under GST regime to realise PM Modi's vision for a gas-based economy and raising the share of the environment-friendly fuel in India's energy basket, the industry has said.

Natural gas is currently outside the ambit of GST, and existing legacy taxes -- central excise duty, state VAT, central sales tax -- continue to be applicable on the fuel.

"Non-inclusion of natural gas under GST regime is having adverse impact on its prices due to stranding of taxes in the hands of gas producers/suppliers and is also impacting natural gas-based industries due to stranding of legacy taxes paid on it," the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

FIPI also sought rationalization of GST on the service of regasification of LNG.






Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout