Govt committed to creating robust, self-reliant logistics system: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh said that the criticality of logistics sustenance is going to increase in the sectors including battlefield and civil sector in the future
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh has stressed on the need to build a robust, secure and speedy logistics supply system to take the economy to greater heights.
Speaking at the Indian Army Logistics Seminar in New Delhi today, Singh said, India is moving towards becoming a five trillion dollar economy. In future, whether in battlefield or civilian sector, the criticality of logistics sustenance is going to increase. In such a situation, reforming the system of logistics according to the needs of the 21st century is the need of the hour, according to a defence ministry said in a statement.
“Self-reliance is an important component in the field of logistics. To achieve our goals, we need an ‘Aatmanirbhar’ logistics supply system," said Rajnath Singh, while elaborating on the framework laid by the government to make India a superpower in ‘Amrit Kaal’ by 2047.
According to a statement release by ministry, Rajnath Singh said that the criticality of logistics sustenance is going to increase in the sectors including battlefield and civil sector in the future. He said, the government has prepared many important policies in order to integrate logistics in the country and to make it self-reliant.
The minister emphasised that logistics in future wars will require jointness not only among the three Services, but also among different bodies in the form of industrial back-up, research & development, material support, industry and man-power, the statement said.
“He called for formulating robust policies to enhance commitment & mutual trust between civil and the military, which will provide a renewed thrust to the Government’s vision of protecting the people from future threats," it said.
“Union defence Minister also threw light on a number of policies formulated by the Government to integrate logistics in the country and make it self-reliant. These policies include National Logistics Policy, PM Gati Shakti and other efforts to ensure infrastructure development," the ministry said in the statement.
