Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government is committed to ensure adequate availability of covid-19 vaccines. He was interacting with Governors and Lieutenant Governors of all States and Union Territories regarding the Covid-19 situation and ongoing vaccination drive in the country, through video conferencing.

“India has become the fastest nation to reach the landmark of 10 crore vaccinations, the prime minister said. Noting the positive impact of Tika Utsav in the last four days, Modi said that in this period, the vaccination drive was expanded and new vaccination centres also came up.

Discussing the rise in the number of covid-19 cases, the Prime Minister said that in this stage of the fight against the virus, the country stands to gain from last year’s experience and improved healthcare capacity.

Stating it is pertinent to ensure that more and more people get tested, the Prime Minister emphasized the significance of increasing tracking, tracing and testing, and said that RT-PCR testing needs to be increased from 60% to 70%.

He discussed the increase RT-PCR testing capacity and noted that the country has become

Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) with respect to kits and other material related to testing.

“All this has led to a reduction in the cost of RTPCR tests also. Most of the products related to testing are also available on the GeM portal," said Modi.

Prime Minister suggested that the Governors can actively engage to ensure that social institutions collaborate seamlessly with the State Governments towards micro containment.

Governors are an important link to ensure better coordination between State Governments and society, the prime minister said, adding that the combined power of all community organizations, political parties, NGOs and social institutions needs to be harnessed.

He said that their social network can help ensure an increase in the capacity of ambulances, ventilators and oxygen in hospitals. Along with spreading the message about vaccination and treatment, the Governors can also spread awareness about AYUSH related remedies.

“Our youth, our workforce, is an important part of our economy. Hence, it is important to ensure that our youth follows all Covid related protocols and precautions. The Governors’ role is also critical in ensuring the greater engagement of our students in University campuses towards this Janbhagidari," Prime Minister said.

“We also need to focus on better utilization of facilities at University and College campuses. Just like last year, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and the National Service Scheme (NSS) also have a key role to play this year as well," said Modi.

The Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also attended the interaction. The Vice President called upon the Governors to bring up a coordinated front by leading all-party meetings in their respective states and engaging with civil society organisations to spread awareness about covid-appropriate behaviour. The Vice president said that a 'Team India spirit' cutting across policy lines should be adopted, and in this regard, Governors as the 'Guardians of the State' could guide the State Governments.

Union Health Secretary gave a presentation on Covid cases and vaccination drive. He gave an overview of how India has followed a proactive and pre-emptive approach in this endeavour.

The Governors shared details of how their respective states are tackling the spread of the virus and coordinating activities towards ensuring a smooth implementation of the vaccination drive, while also mentioning the deficiencies of healthcare facilities in the States.

They also gave suggestions for further improvement in the efforts and shared plans of how Janbhagidari can be increased through the active social engagement of various groups.

The country on Wednesday crossed 26 crore tests. The tests conducted in the last 24 hours stand at 14,11,758 with the testing capacity ramped up to 15 lakh tests per day.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 1,84,372 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the covid-19 daily new cases. 82.04% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 60,212. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 17,963 while Chhattisgarh reported 15,121 new cases.

India’s total Active Caseload has reached 13,65,704. It now comprises 9.84% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,01,006 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five States of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 68.16% of India’s total Active Cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for43.54% of the total active caseload of the country.

At least 1,027 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 86.08% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (281). Chhattisgarh follows with 156 daily deaths.

India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has already exceeded 11 Crores on the 4th day of Tika Utsav with over 26 Lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

