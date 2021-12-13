The government is committed to greater levels of reforms across sectors and will act as a facilitator to businesses, NITI Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

Speaking at the ‘partnership summit 2021’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kant said that economic and governance reforms will improve India’s investment potential.

“India is determined to carry out reforms," Kant said, adding that the country needs more and more of reforms. “The government will push for greater levels of reforms across sectors, make things easy and make things simple," Kant said. He was responding to a question on the government’s appetite for reforms.

“The basic philosophy of this government is that wealth is created by the private sector, we have to make things easy for them and the government must act as a facilitator and catalyst and we will continue to push all reforms in that direction," Kant explained.

To a question on the government’s asset monetisation programme, Kant said there is no dearth of investor interest and that NITI Aayog was encouraging ministries to accelerate the process. Asset monetisation, he said, will improve the efficiency and productivity of the assets.

“Economic and social development go hand in hand as we have seen in the development experience of East Asia," Kant said. He also referred to the reforms undertaken by the government in recent years including the indirect tax reform, roll out of the bankruptcy code and the corporate tax rate cut. The economic and governance reforms in the past few years have addressed critical bottlenecks and helped the country’s growth story, he said. He also said that several policy measures taken in recent years and the digitisation happening across sectors are helping in the formalisation of the economy.

