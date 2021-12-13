Govt committed to greater reforms across sectors: Amitabh Kant

“Economic and social development go hand in hand as we have seen in the development experience of East Asia," Kant said. He also referred to the reforms undertaken by the government in recent years including the indirect tax reform, roll out of the bankruptcy code and the corporate tax rate cut. The economic and governance reforms in the past few years have addressed critical bottlenecks and helped the country’s growth story, he said. He also said that several policy measures taken in recent years and the digitisation happening across sectors are helping in the formalisation of the economy.

