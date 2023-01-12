Govt committed to growth of online gaming with new rules: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The government is committed to growth of online gaming with new rules safeguarding digital citizens, but will not allow hijack of the proposed self-regulatory body, said IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on 12 January.
The government is committed to growth of online gaming with new rules safeguarding digital citizens, but will not allow hijack of the proposed self-regulatory body, said IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on 12 January.
Proposed under the draft rules for online gaming, SRO or the self-regulatory body will be an institutional body that will be tasked with registering online gaming intermediaries, and certifying what is a permitted online game and what is not, he added.
Proposed under the draft rules for online gaming, SRO or the self-regulatory body will be an institutional body that will be tasked with registering online gaming intermediaries, and certifying what is a permitted online game and what is not, he added.
Many of the burning issues around online user harm, safety and trust, safeguarding children from addictive intermediaries or platforms will be addressed in the upcoming Digital India Act, said the minister. He added that the new legislation that will replace the over two-decade-old Information Technology Act.
Many of the burning issues around online user harm, safety and trust, safeguarding children from addictive intermediaries or platforms will be addressed in the upcoming Digital India Act, said the minister. He added that the new legislation that will replace the over two-decade-old Information Technology Act.
With the central government began extensive public consultation on draft rules for online gaming, the first set of discussions took place on Wednesday with key stakeholders over concerns, expectations, and suggestions on fine tuning, quite literally, the 'rules of the game'.
With the central government began extensive public consultation on draft rules for online gaming, the first set of discussions took place on Wednesday with key stakeholders over concerns, expectations, and suggestions on fine tuning, quite literally, the 'rules of the game'.
Educators urged the Minister to ensure that the proposed self regulatory body "operates at an arm's length from the industry", adding, it should be pushed for framing of 'objective criteria' so the process is not abused by the industry.
Educators urged the Minister to ensure that the proposed self regulatory body "operates at an arm's length from the industry", adding, it should be pushed for framing of 'objective criteria' so the process is not abused by the industry.
The next round of consultations will be with the online gaming industry, in the coming days.
The next round of consultations will be with the online gaming industry, in the coming days.
Chandrasekhar assured a packed hall of parents, teachers, children, and young gamers that the SRO will have "equitable representation" by all stakeholders of the industry.
Chandrasekhar assured a packed hall of parents, teachers, children, and young gamers that the SRO will have "equitable representation" by all stakeholders of the industry.
"We are going by the principle of accountability and transparency. The government will certainly not allow the industry to hijack the SRO," the Minister said.
"We are going by the principle of accountability and transparency. The government will certainly not allow the industry to hijack the SRO," the Minister said.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.