Govt completes tripartite consultations on labour code rules

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, a central trade union asked the labour ministry to bring contract workers in smaller companies under the purview of the labour codes. The union government has proposed to exempt firms having less than 50 workers from this rule. “BMS strongly objected to the exclusion of contract labour from the purview of Labour Codes up to 50 workers and said Codes should provide for their protection," said BMS, affiliated to RSS, the ideological parent of ruling BJP.