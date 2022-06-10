Centre 'concerned' about LIC share price dip; calls it temporary blip2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 09:38 PM IST
LIC shares have remained below the issue price since the day of listing and had touched a low of ₹708.70 and a high of ₹920.
The Union government on 10 June said it is 'concerned' about the temporary dip in LIC share prices. Adding more, the government assured that the insurer's management will look into these aspects and raise shareholders' value.