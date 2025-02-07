Govt confirms PM Modi’s US visit, meet with President Trump from Feb 12-13 amid deportation row

Amidst the deportation row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from February 12 to 13 and hold talks with President Donald Trump, PTI quoited Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri as saying on Friday.

PM Modi's visit follows an invitation from President Trump, who returned to the White House for his second term just weeks ago.

The visit also comes at a time when Modi's government is facing criticism over the treatment of 104 Indian immigrants deported by Washington this week as part of Trump's immigration agenda.

On PM Modi's visit to the US, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, as quoted by ANI, “At the invitation of US President Donald Trump, PM Modi will pay an official working visit to the US on 12th and 13th of February. This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to the United States since the inauguration of the second presidential term of US President Donald Trump.”

"Prime Minister Modi would be amongst the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of US President Trump, and the fact that the Prime Minister has been invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration taking office shows the importance of the India-US partnership and is also reflective of the bipartisan support, that this partnership enjoys in the US..," Vikram Misri added.

On being asked whether there were protests after the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US in 2012, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "I don't think there was any protest. We don't have any record of any protest having been made about it."

Earlier on 27 January, President Trump spoke with PM Modi about immigration and stressed the importance of India buying more American-made security equipment and having fair bilateral trading ties.

Considered a strategic partner of the United States, India is keen to enhance trade relations with the U.S. and make it easier for its citizens to get skilled worker visas.

Among other things, India mull to review import tariffs on over 30 items, including luxury cars, solar cells and chemicals, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters this week, potentially leading to increased imports from the US as global trade tensions grow.

As per details, the US is s India's largest trading partner and two-way trade between the two countries surpassed $118 billion in 2023/24, with India posting a trade surplus of $32 billion.

PM Modi's France visit: Before heading to Washington, PM Modi will visit France from February 10 to 12. Modi will be in France to co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron and visit Cadarache, the site of International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor of which India is a partner.

Addressing the media, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, as quoted by ANI, “At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting France from 10th to 12th February 2025. This visit is on the occasion of the organization of the Artificial Intelligence Summit that France is organizing and the Prime Minister will co-chair this AI Action Summit alongside President Macron of France.…."

“Prime Minister will arrive in Paris on the evening of the 10th of February. He will that evening attend a dinner that is being hosted by President Macron at the Élysée Palace in honour of visiting heads of government and heads of State. The dinner is also likely to be attended by a large number of CEOs from the tech domain and a number of other distinguished invitees to the summit. The following day on 11th February, the Prime Minister will co-chair the AI Action Summit along with President Macron...This is the third such high-level summit that is being held in the very recent past. The first of these was in the UK in 2023, the second one in the Republic of Korea in 2024 and now this one in France..,” he added.

He added, "After the AI summit, there will be a bilateral component to the visit and PM Modi and President Macron will address the India-France CEOs forum...PM Modi will travel to Marseille on the evening of 11th February. President Emmanuel Macron will also host a dinner in honour of PM Modi...On 12th Feb the leaders will visit the war cemetery and there they will pay tribute to the sacrifices made by Indian Soldiers in World War 1. The two leaders will jointly inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille...The two leaders will pay a visit to Kadash which is the site of the international thermal nuclear experimental reactor..."

