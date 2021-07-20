Govt considering raising OBC creamy layer income threshold beyond Rs8 lakh

NEW DELHI: The Union government is considering raising the creamy layer income threshold for other backward classes (OBCs) beyond the current Rs800,000 per annum, a move which will have an impact on education and job reservation.

In a written reply to a question in the Parliament, the minister of state for social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhoumik said, “Yes, sir. A proposal for revision of the income criteria for determining the Creamy Layer amongst the OBCs is under consideration of the Government".

The minister said the commission to examine sub-categorisation of OBCs has been constituted by the government under the chairpersonship of Justice (retd.) G. Rohini.

“The Commission is yet to submit its report to the Government," Bhoumik informed in a written reply on Tuesday.

There is speculation that the Union government is looking to raise the threshold to Rs1.2 million, bringing in more people under the ambit of the OBC reservation who may have moved out of the income limit since 2017 due to increased income.

The ministry, however, did not respond to question asked by Congress parliamentarian from Tamil Nadu, on whether the government is looking to up the income ceiling to Rs1.5 million per annum.

The income slab limit for creamy layer is raised every three years. The last hike was in 2017 when the government had increased it to Rs800,000 from Rs600,000 set in 2013.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics