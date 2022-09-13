Govt considers allowing 100% WFH in SEZs3 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 09:00 PM IST
- This move would impact about two million people employed across over 350 SEZs, which contribute to over 25% of total exports from India
Listen to this article
The union government is considering extending work from home (WFH) to 100% of the workforce in all Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in order to boost services exports and tackle with shortage of manpower, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said at the sideline of the Board of Trade meeting on Tuesday.