Govt considers new panel to quicken privatization of PSUs

Govt considers new panel to quicken privatization of PSUs1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 04:05 PM IST
The Indian government is considering setting up a body comprising of independent experts that will take over the role of privatizing state-run companies once the government decides to divest, according to people with knowledge of the matter
India is considering setting up a body comprising of independent experts that will take over the role of privatizing state-run companies once the government decides to divest, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The panel will replace bureaucrats, who currently manage privatization, as well as minority stake sales, the people said asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. The proposal is at an early stage and a final decision hasn’t been taken, they said.
Own a TV or fridge or 2 wheeler in Karnataka?Surrender or face action1 min read . 03:53 PM IST
Fully committed to India's defence endeavours, says Rafael's Eli Hefets3 min read . 03:51 PM IST
Rules on geospatial data, maps liberalized3 min read . 03:34 PM IST
Share of ready-to-move-in houses in total sales up 3 times in 5 years: Report1 min read . 03:27 PM IST
An external panel will help accelerate the asset sale process and bypass red tape, according to the people. India still hasn’t manage to find a buyer for debt-ridden Air India Ltd. even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet approved the sale in 2017.
A finance ministry spokesman declined to comment.
Modi’s administration earlier this month said it will keep a “bare minimum presence" by running companies in atomic energy, space and defense; transport and telecommunications; power, oil and coal; banking and financial services, according to a notice on the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management’s website.
India plans to raise ₹1.75 trillion ($24 billion) selling stakes in state-run companies in the fiscal year starting April 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said when she unveiled the federal budget on Feb. 1.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.