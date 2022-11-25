Govt considers selling stakes in Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, Rashtriya Chemicals1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 01:00 PM IST
- The government is looking to sell 5% to 10% in Coal India, Hindustan Zinc, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers
India plans to sell small stakes in state-run firms including the world’s biggest coal miner and Asia’s largest zinc producer, to ride a stock market boom and boost revenue in the final quarter of the financial year, according to people familiar with the matter.