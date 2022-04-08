Govt constitutes animation, visual effects, gaming, comics promotion task force

The AVGC Promotion task force will be headed by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and will have Secretaries of--Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Department of Higher Education; Ministry of Education; Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The AVGC Promotion Task Force will submit its first action plan within 90 days and will also be responsible for framing a national AVGC policy.

