Govt constitutes animation, visual effects, gaming, comics promotion task force

According to the ministry, India has the potential to capture 5% ($40 billion) of the global market share by the year 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30% and creating over 1,60,000 new jobs annually
In a bid to promote the animation, visual effects, gaming and comic (AVGC) sector in India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday constituted a task force, which will recommend a national curriculum framework for higher studies in these segments.
According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B), India has the potential to capture 5% ($40 billion) of the global market share by the year 2025, with an annual growth of around 25-30% and creating over 1,60,000 new jobs annually.
The AVGC Promotion task force will be headed by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and will have Secretaries of--Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Department of Higher Education; Ministry of Education; Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. The AVGC Promotion Task Force will submit its first action plan within 90 days and will also be responsible for framing a national AVGC policy.
According to the ministry, the AVGC promotion task force also includes state governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana; heads of education bodies such as the All India Council of Technical Education, National Council of Educational Research and Training, and representatives of industry bodies-MESC, FICCI and CII.
It will facilitate initiatives to impart skills in collaboration with academic institutions, vocational training centres, boost employment opportunities, and facilitate promotion and market development activities to extend global reach of Indian AVGC Industry.
It will also enhance exports and recommend incentives to attract foreign direct investments in the AVGC sector.
"The creation of an AVGC Promotion Task Force with the participation of Government of India, State Governments and key industry players will provide focused thrust for the growth of the sector by driving the institutional efforts to guide the policies of growth for this sector, establish standards for AVGC education in India, actively collaborate with industry and international AVGC institutes, and enhance the global positioning of the Indian AVGC industry," the ministry said in a statement.
