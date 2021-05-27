The central government has been playing the role of a facilitator to enable more companies to produce vaccines from early 2020, said Vinod Paul, NITI Aayog member (health), on Thursday.

This came in the backdrop of questions being raised about India's limited capacity for domestic production of Covid-19 vaccines. Several states are witnessing an acute crunch in the supply of jabs.

Paul has issued a statement on the vaccination drive in India, saying that several myths are going around regarding the programme, due to "distorted statements, half-truths and blatant lies".

"There is only one Indian company (Bharat Biotech) which has the IP. The government has ensured that three other companies/plants will start production of Covaxin apart from enhancing Bharat Biotech’s own plants, which have increased from one to four," said Paul.

"Covaxin production by Bharat Biotech is being increased from under one crore per month to 10 crore per month by October," he added.

He also stated that the Serum Institute of India (SII) is ramping up Covishield production of 6.5 crore doses per month to 11 crore doses per month.

"Sputnik will be manufactured by 6 companies coordinated by Dr Reddy’s. The Union government is supporting efforts of Zydus Cadila, BioE as well Genova for their respective indigenous vaccines through liberal funding under the Covid Suraksha scheme as also the technical support at national laboratories," said Paul.

"Development of Bharat Biotech’s single dose intranasal vaccine is proceeding well with GoI funding, and it could be a game-changer for the world," added the NITI Aayog member.

He went on to say that the central government and vaccine manufacturers have worked as one "Team India" for seamless engagement on a daily basis.

Paul also asserted that the Centre is allotting enough vaccines to the states in a transparent manner as per agreed guidelines.

"Vaccine availability is going to increase in near future and much more supply would be possible. In the non-government channel, states are getting 25% of the doses and private hospitals are getting 25% doses," he said.

"However the hiccups and issues faced by the people in the administration of these 25% doses by the states leave a lot to be desired," he added.

States, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Karnataka, have had to halt the vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group as they are faced with a shortage of jabs.

Some others are seeing a slow rollout of the drive.

India achieved a significant landmark in its ongoing inoculation drive on Wednesday when the number of vaccines administered surpassed the 20 crore mark.

However, the country has inoculated only about 3% of its 1.3 billion people, the lowest rate among the 10 countries with the most Covid-19 cases.





