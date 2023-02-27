Govt cracks the whip on illegal lending

After incorporation under the Companies Act, these entities are required to declare themselves as Nidhis or Mutual Benefit Companies/Societies by filing specified forms to the RoC, following which they can engage in the business of lending, borrowing and accepting deposits. Engaging in these operations without making the relevant disclosures is a breach of the Act. The advisory issued by the Bihar Assistant RoC urged the police and district administration to take action against illegal entities under laws such as the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019, said the second person quoted above. The advisory also suggested that a public awareness campaign on illegal operation of Nidhi companies be conducted. It also urged district administrations and district police authorities to share any complaints they receive on such illegal companies with the RoC office so that action can also be taken under the Companies Act against their directors if found guilty.

