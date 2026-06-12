Govt bars commercial users from buying bulk fuel at retail petrol pumps, caps diesel sales to trucks

The Central government has barred commercial and industrial consumers from buying petrol and diesel from retail fuel pumps and instead asked them to source their requirements from bulk sales points only, news agency Reuters reported citing a government order.
The government has also imposed limits on daily diesel purchases to prevent local shortages, as an elusive peace deal between Iran and the US continue to cause supply disruptions and shore up oil prices.
Retail fuel station dealers have been directed to sell up to 200 litres of diesel per customer or vehicle a day, according to a government order issued late on Thursday, adding the customers cannot re-sell the diesel.
The move is expected to impact commercial customers, like trucking companies, which have been buying diesel from retail petrol pumps than from designated bulk supply points due to pricing difference — leading to shortages at retail pumps in some areas. While diesel at retail petrol pumps costs ₹95.20 a litre in Delhi, bulk sales are priced at Rs. 134.50.
The government said restrictions were necessary to ensure equitable availability of petrol and diesel across the country, prevent diversion and hoarding, and maintain uninterrupted fuel supplies at fair prices.
While state fuel retailers are suffering a revenue loss of about ₹36.5 per litre on diesel sales to retail customers, the fuel is sold at market rates for industrial buyers. On petrol sales they are losing ₹9 per litre.
India is a net exporter of refined fuels, but higher fuel sales at subsidised rates within the country are hitting the profitability of the state fuel retailers or Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corp , Bharat Petroleum Corp, and Hindustan Petroleum Corp.
The three state-run fuel retailers control about 90% of India's more than 1,00,000 fuel stations.
Referring to the U.S-Israeli war with Iran, the government's order said geopolitical tensions have strained global petroleum supply chains, shipping logistics and the availability of petroleum products, making prudent management and conservation of supplies necessary.
The measures will remain in force for an initial period of up to 90 days unless revoked earlier through a separate order, the order said.
— With inputs from Reuters