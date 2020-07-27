Govt curbs may fail to deter Chinese companies from large public infra projects

Chinese companies usually are very competitive in large transport projects such as Metro projects and they aggressively bid in these projects, said an official of a multilateral agency working in India under condition of anonymity. For example, CRRC Dalian, an affiliated company under China's top train manufacturer CRRC Corporation, has delivered train coaches for the Nagpur Metro and Kolkata subway while Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co (STEC) has won contract for an underground stretch of Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System funded by ADB. A host of Chinese companies such as STEC, China Railway Tunnel Group Co Ltd (CRTG) and Continental Engineering Corporation (CEC), SJEC Corporation, China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd have won contracts for ongoing infra projects in Mumbai city including in the Mumbai Metro.