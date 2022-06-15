Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Govt cuts base import prices of crude palm oil, gold, silver; check prices here

Govt cuts base import prices of crude palm oil, gold, silver; check prices here

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.
10:09 PM IST

In a notification released, the government said that the revised prices will come into force with effect from the 16 June, 2022.

The India on Wednesday has said that it has reduced the base import prices of crude palm oil, soy oil, gold and silver.

In a notification released, the government said that the revised prices will come into force with effect from the 16 June, 2022.

However, prices of Crude Palmolein, RBD Palmolein, Others – Palmolein and Brass Scrap have increased. 

The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.

India is the world's biggest edible oils importer, last month allowed duty-free imports of 2 million tonnes of soyoil. Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.

Here are the new revised prices:

CommodityNew price ($)Old price ($)
Crude Palm Oil16201625
RBD Palm Oil17571733
Others – Palm Oil16891679
Crude Soya bean Oil18311866
Gold585597
Silver 695721
Crude Palmolein17641741
RBD Palmolein17671744
Others – Palmolein17661743
Brass Scrap (all grades)55745530

 