Govt cuts base import prices of crude palm oil, gold, silver; check prices here

Govt cuts base import prices of crude palm oil, gold, silver; check prices here1 min read . 10:09 PM IST
In a notification released, the government said that the revised prices will come into force with effect from the 16 June, 2022.
The India on Wednesday has said that it has reduced the base import prices of crude palm oil, soy oil, gold and silver.
In a notification released, the government said that the revised prices will come into force with effect from the 16 June, 2022.
However, prices of Crude Palmolein, RBD Palmolein, Others – Palmolein and Brass Scrap have increased.
The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay.
India is the world's biggest edible oils importer, last month allowed duty-free imports of 2 million tonnes of soyoil. Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg.
Here are the new revised prices:
Commodity New price ($) Old price ($) Crude Palm Oil 1620 1625 RBD Palm Oil 1757 1733 Others – Palm Oil 1689 1679 Crude Soya bean Oil 1831 1866 Gold 585 597 Silver 695 721 Crude Palmolein 1764 1741 RBD Palmolein 1767 1744 Others – Palmolein 1766 1743 Brass Scrap (all grades) 5574 5530
