Govt cuts EPF contribution to 20% for next three months

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday announced slashing employees provident fund (EPF) statutory deductions to 20%, that is 10% each by employers and employees, for the next three months, a move that will benefit around 650,000 companies.

Currently, employees and employers deposit 24%, 12% each, from their basic salaries and housing allowances as EPF deductions every month. The decision will help employers lower employee cost and enable 2% more take home pay for employees.

This will also provide ₹6,750 crore liquidity support to companies during the covid-19 crisis, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, while announcing measures under the first tranche of the ₹20 trillion economic stimulus package.

However, central public sector enterprises and state PSUs will continue to pay 12% of the their shares, whereas employees will pay 10%, the finance minister added.

Sitharaman also said the government will contribute to the EPF on behalf of employers and employees (12% each) for the three more months. In March, the government had said it will pay this amount for March, April and May. Now it will be extended for June-August.

But only companies where the headcount is less than 100 and 90% of the employees earn less than ₹15,000 per month will be eligible for this benefit. This will benefit 7.2 million low-paid workers and cost an extra ₹2,500 crore to the exchequer, the finance minister said.

