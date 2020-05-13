Home > News > India > Govt cuts EPF contribution to 20% for next three months
Govt cuts EPF contribution to 20% for next three months

1 min read . Updated: 13 May 2020, 05:48 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • The decision will help employers lower employee cost and enable 2% more take home pay for employees
  • This will also provide 6,750 crore liquidity support to companies during the covid-19 crisis

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday announced slashing employees provident fund (EPF) statutory deductions to 20%, that is 10% each by employers and employees, for the next three months, a move that will benefit around 650,000 companies.

Currently, employees and employers deposit 24%, 12% each, from their basic salaries and housing allowances as EPF deductions every month. The decision will help employers lower employee cost and enable 2% more take home pay for employees.

This will also provide 6,750 crore liquidity support to companies during the covid-19 crisis, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, while announcing measures under the first tranche of the 20 trillion economic stimulus package.

However, central public sector enterprises and state PSUs will continue to pay 12% of the their shares, whereas employees will pay 10%, the finance minister added.

Sitharaman also said the government will contribute to the EPF on behalf of employers and employees (12% each) for the three more months. In March, the government had said it will pay this amount for March, April and May. Now it will be extended for June-August.

But only companies where the headcount is less than 100 and 90% of the employees earn less than 15,000 per month will be eligible for this benefit. This will benefit 7.2 million low-paid workers and cost an extra 2,500 crore to the exchequer, the finance minister said.

