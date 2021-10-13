Govt cuts import duty on edible oils to give relief to consumers

The basic customs duty on crude palm oil, crude soya-bean oil and crude sunflower seed oil has been reduced from 2.5% to naught. Crude palm oil also benefits from a sharp cut in agriculture cess from 20% to 7.5%. Agriculture cess on both crude soya-bean oil and crude sunflower oil has been reduced from 20% to 5%. All the changes are effective from Thursday till the end of March 2022, showed the orders.

