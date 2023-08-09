Govt cuts rice price under open market sales to 29 a kg

“Keeping in view the experience of the past five e-auctions for rice by FCI, it has been decided that the reserve price will be brought down by ₹200 a quintal and the effective price now will be ₹2,900 per quintal," food secretary Sanjeev Chopra said. “The cost on account of reduction in the reserve price will be borne from the Price Stabilization Fund (PSF) maintained by the Department of Consumer Affairs."

