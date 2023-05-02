Hello User
Home / News / India /  Govt cuts windfall tax on petroleum crude

1 min read . 06:01 AM IST Reuters
On April 4, India cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 3,500 rupees per tonne previously.

India has cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to 4,100 rupees ($50.14) per tonne from 6,400 rupees per tonne, effective from Tuesday, according to a government notification.

The government left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel at zero.

The government revises tax rates fortnightly based on oil price fluctuations.

On April 4, India cut the windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 3,500 rupees per tonne previously. The levy on crude was hiked to 6,400 rupees per tonne on April 19.

India last July imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets, instead of selling at home.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

