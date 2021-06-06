“COVID-19 has been a big impediment in organising community based interventions, so new ways/methods to disseminate info to the mothers and caregivers have to be found out," he said. Mohapatra also stressed on the need to strengthen Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs) which are meant to treat SAM cases "There are studies that suggest that NRCs have not been very effective. In many cases, we have seen that SAM cases have been discharged early because either the centre could not continue to keep the same case for a continued period, or the caregivers could not stay for a longer duration at the facility, or there was simply not enough supervision by the higher ups." He also stressed on the need for designing customised menus in consultation with experts for SAM cases and formulating guidelines.