'Govt decided to halt production of…': Haryana minister on cough syrup case

01:22 PM IST

Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited factory in Sonepat district of Haryana. (PTI)

The pharma company that is under the scrutiny for four 'substandard' and 'contaminated' cough syrups potentially linked to the deaths, did not perform the quality test of raw material used in the manufacturing process of one of the medicines, according to a notice sent after an official inspection in the case.