Govt decides to allow participation by pvt firms in space sector

NEW DELHI : The Union cabinet on Wednesday decided to open up the space sector for private sector participation, and cleared the creation of a new entity, Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), to encourage private companies to use India’s space infrastructure.

The cabinet also cleared a ₹15,000-crore package for animal husbandry, which was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in March as part of the ₹20-trillion economic package.

According to Union minister Prakash Javadekar, the cabinet also cleared an additional ₹909 crore investment by state-run ONGC Videsh Ltd for developing two gas blocks in Myanmar, besides signing off on a proposal to build an international airport at Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar, which is a Buddhist pilgrimage site. ONGC Videsh has so far invested ₹3,949 crore in the Shwe gas project.

Minister of state at the Prime Minister’s Office and the department of space Jitendra Singh said that though space activity was confidential and was limited to a few scientists working for the government, now space technology was playing a key role in the lives of people right from laying railway tracks to building bridges. “Now the time has come to step up our capacity," Singh said, adding that today’s decision will “open up a new culture in the new India of 21 century where we do not let our human resource and other assets go unused by our country". Singh was referring to many young scientists migrating to other countries for opportunities.

As part of the plan, space assets and data will be opened to private players, and IN-SPACe will provide a level playing field for private companies to use Indian space infrastructure, he added.

Under the Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund cleared by the cabinet, 4% interest subvention will be given to entrepreneurs from backward districts and 3% for beneficiaries from other districts. This will help set up facilities in the dairy and meat processing sectors, said Giriraj Singh, minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying.

