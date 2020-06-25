Govt decides to allow participation by pvt firms in space sector

Minister of state at the Prime Minister’s Office and the department of space Jitendra Singh said that though space activity was confidential and was limited to a few scientists working for the government, now space technology was playing a key role in the lives of people right from laying railway tracks to building bridges. “Now the time has come to step up our capacity," Singh said, adding that today’s decision will “open up a new culture in the new India of 21 century where we do not let our human resource and other assets go unused by our country". Singh was referring to many young scientists migrating to other countries for opportunities.