Govt decides to give 'Z' category security by CRPF commandos to Asaduddin Owaisi

Govt decides to give 'Z' category security by CRPF commandos to Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to media after Unidentified miscreants opened fire on his Car while returning to Delhi after campaigning, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
1 min read . 12:57 PM IST Livemint

CRPF commandos will be deployed for the security of Owaisi round-the-clock.

The government on Friday decided to provide 'Z' category security by commandos of the CRPF to prominent Muslim leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Official sources told PTI that the CRPF commandos will be deployed for the security of Owaisi round-the-clock.

The decision to grant 'Z' category security to the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) came a day after his car was allegedly fired upon in Hapur while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western Uttar Pradesh. 

No one was injured in the incident, Owaisi had said while urging the Election Commission to ensure an independent probe into the incident.

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said one person involved in the episode has been arrested and a pistol seized from him.

