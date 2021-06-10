Govt decision to increase covid-19 testing gives a boost to medtech firms

Gujarat based global medtech company Meril on Thursday announced its self-use Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19, CoviFind, has received approval from the ICMR. This indigenously researched and developed test can detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus reliably in infectious individuals and can therefore be used for testing symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of confirmed coronavirus cases as specified by recent ICMR guidelines. Meril’s home-use rapid antigen tests will expand access to Covid-19 testing, while also helping the nation meet the demand for increased and frequent screening to curb the spread of Covid-19. The provision of high-quality rapid antigen testing will also enable access to screening in previously out-of-reach or under-equipped areas, the company said.